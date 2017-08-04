Indiana college issues warning regarding “aggressive” squirrels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Terrifying beasts with big bushy tails, amazing dexterity and sharp teeth are running rampant on an Indiana university's urban campus.

The scourge? The squirrels scampering about on IUPUI's Indianapolis quad.

"Squirrels may become aggressive when you deny them food or if they feel threatened, and might even bite," reads the warning posted on the IUPUI website. "While they may seem harmless, squirrels carry many communicable diseases such as salmonella, plague, Lyme disease, tularemia, leptospirosis and rabies. Exposure to squirrel urine or feces, or being bitten by a squirrel, can lead to illness."

School officials say they’ve received numerous reports of aggressive squirrels around campus.

"Squirrels may look cute, and they are fun to watch scampering about, but they should not be treated as pets," the warning added.

Students and faculty are urged to keep their distance from squirrels and to never feed them.