Illinois pair arrested for conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana

BETTENDORF — A police officer received minor injuries and two Illinois residents were jailed following a drug bust at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Arrested were Jason D. Chaney, 30, of Galesburg and Taren N. Coupland, 21, of Avon. Both face a long list of charges after police discovered more than six pounds of meth and six pounds of marijuana in their room.

The Bettendorf Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau conducted a joint search around 10:20 p.m. of an Isle hotel room on Thursday. During the search, Chaney refused to comply with officer’s orders and began punching and kicking at them, injuring one officer in the leg. She has been charged with interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, along with drug charges.

Drug charges for both include:

Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver

Drug stamp violation

All the drug charges are felonies. Arrest affidavits indicate the pair had a digital scale and more than $17,000 in cash, as well as the drugs.