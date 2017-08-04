× Illinois Lottery’s Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots still growing

CHICAGO — With no winner from Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $286 million.

The winning numbers were 01-16-54-63-69 and the Powerball was 18.

More than 18,000 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night.

But Powerball wasn’t the only game to have a jackpot roll.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $323 million.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 20-22-52-57-73 and the Mega Ball was 07.

No one won the jackpot but there was a $1,000,000 ticket purchased from a gas station in Alsip, Ill. It was purchased from the Speedway at 5320 W. 127th St. and matched the first five numbers.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place tonight, Friday, August 4.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.