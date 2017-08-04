× Heading to the fair? Here’s how to dress

Summer has officially been canceled. (Well, not exactly.) But it will definitely feel like Fall today and tonight.

While the Mississippi Valley Fair is a Summer tradition for Quad Citians, temperatures will only top out out around 73 degrees. When you factor in a wind out of the northwest 10-20 mph, it will feel even cooler! Still, short-sleeve shirts will be the norm during the middle part of the day.

But tonight will turn chilly, quickly after sunset…right when thousands of country fans head to the main stage to see tonight’s concert. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the Brett Eldredge concert. That means boots, jeans, and flannel will be perfect!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen