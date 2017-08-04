Fair-goers met with new rules for attending Grandstand concerts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Thousands of excited Mississippi Valley Fair-goers gathered hours early on Friday to wait in line for something other than food or rides.

They were anxiously awaiting country star Brett Eldredge to hit the Grandstand stage.

But fans would notice some changes for this year's Grandstand concerts.

For the safety of everyone in attendance, there were new guidelines they would have to follow: Concert-goers can no longer bring in items like backpacks, baby bags, or lawn chairs.

Most fans seemed okay with the changes, knowing the rules were implemented to keep them safe in a crowded environment that can quickly become overwhelming.

