Eric’s special offer to country music superstar Brett Eldredge

Earlier this week on Good Morning Quad Cities, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen wondered aloud if Brett Eldredge would be visiting Eldridge, Iowa during his visit to the Quad Cities.

Most times, music acts are in town a day or two in advance of a show. So this morning, Eric offered to take the country music star to the new Whitey's Ice Cream store in Eldridge, Iowa. "It's the most iconic place to take visitors to the Quad Cities," Eric says.

Officially, the offer is there for two scoops on a waffle cone. Question is, what flavor should he choose? Chime in on our Facebook page!