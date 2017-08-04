Davenport business puts up $5,000 reward for information on burned dog
DAVENPORT — As investigators try to figure out who is responsible for leaving the body of a partially burned dog near the Davenport Harbor, the reward for information is growing.
The body of a partially burned Rottweiler was found near the intersection of Miller Avenue and South Concord Street on July 19th.
A Davenport business, Janda Motors, has posted a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The reward will be available for 90 days.
In addition to that, Crime Stoppers is offering additional reward money, up to $1,000.
If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.
41.523644 -90.577637