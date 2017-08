Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Quad Cities is paying tribute to one of it's musical icons this weekend.

Crowds in Davenport are enjoying music from groups like the "Fat Babies" and "The Roof Garden Jass Band" at LeClaire Park for the 46th Annual Bix Fest.

Festival-goers are also invited to check out the newly opened Bix Museum and World Archives at the River Music Experience.

Don't worry if you couldn't make it tonight, the Bix Fest runs through tomorrow night, Saturday, August 5.