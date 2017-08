× Boil order issued for Silvis Heights neighborhood

SILVIS HEIGHTS, Ill. — A single-vehicle hit-and-run that knocked over a fire hydrant Friday morning has resulted in a boil order for residents on the East Moline side of the Silvis Heights neighborhood.

The boil order is in effect until further notice and applies to people who live west of 19th Street to 17th Street and between 35th and 39th avenue.

Residents should boil water until further notice.