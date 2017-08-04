× A definite Summer break in the days ahead

This is the weather version of a Summer break. What a cool feeling in the air it has been today as temperatures just made it over the 70 degree mark this afternoon!

Concert goers over at the Mississippi Valley Fair may want to consider wearing jeans instead of shorts. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s by sunset before falling into the 50s overnight.

Saturday is still your weekend’s best with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

By Sunday, a disturbance is still expected to pass through the area with more clouds and a few showers from time to time. We’ll likely not get out of the 60s that afternoon.

We’ll dry out for a few days next week before another round of showers roll in heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

