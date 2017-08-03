× Structural damage prompts evacuation at Clinton County Courthouse

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton County Courthouse on North 2nd Street was evacuated because of structural damage, according to a report by the Clinton Herald.

The building was evacuated around 10 a.m., Thursday, August 3rd, after crews found a support beam that had collapsed, the report said. The courthouse will remain closed all day and any court activity will take place at the Clinton County Administration building.

Clinton County Supervisor Shawn Hamerlinck said that the closure was done “as a precaution,” according to the report.

The Herald said that an engineer was expected to come check out the issue around noon.