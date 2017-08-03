Significant severe potential for Northwestern Illinois today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for potential severe weather today. A cold front will pass through the Quad Cities around 3pm today. Storms along the front could be severe, producing large hail, damaging wind, and even a few isolated tornadoes.

As low pressure moves straight across Minnesota through the afternoon, it will deepen. This should enhance severe storms ahead of it through much of Wisconsin. That places the best chance for severe and tornadoes north of the Quad Cities. Places like Freeport, Rockford, and Madison could be in line for significant severe by 4pm and into much of Southern and Central Wisconsin by dinner time. Storms will be very fast-movers, going from southwest to northeast at about 45 mph or higher. That will not give people much time if they are in the path of severe or tornadic storms.

For areas south of I-80, there will be a chance of storms with the front, but the severe weather threat will go down considerably with distance (and time after 5pm).

Again, the timeframe for us in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is noon through 6pm.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen