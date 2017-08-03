× Severe weather potential expected later today

Be weather aware! Severe weather threat is small but still expected near the evening hours for the News 8 viewing area as a few thunderstorms could still pop up. Certainly nothing that will be widespread due to the clouds and we’ve seen along with a thunderstorm north of the QC during the morning hours. The better rotating storms will be focused in southern Wisconsin where an isolated tornado is possible.

The threat locally will be ending sometime after 7pm leading to mostly cloudy skies and a slow cool down in temperatures. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Still promising a dry, cooler and breezy day for your Friday as winds could gust over 30 mph. Highs on Friday will be just over the 70 degree mark. A good 15 degrees below the norm.

That takes us into the weekend with the best day still scheduled for Saturday with more sun and highs around the mid 70s. Come Sunday, a few showers are still in the cards with highs in the lower 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

