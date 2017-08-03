Quad City area girl scouts program receives $21,000 dollars from local casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Local girl scouts are hitting the jackpot in donations to help their after school programs.

Rhythm City Casino Resort presented a check for $21,000 dollars on August 3rd.

The donation will go towards leadership and financial literacy programs.

Girl Scout Leaders say the donation has made it possible for thousands of girls to learn about STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship.

"It lets us really expand our program to more girls in the community because the more girls involved in our program the better set they'll be for the future to really become our community leaders of tomorrow," says Maura Warner, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

All of the money will stay local.