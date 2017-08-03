Mississippi Valley Fair organizers revamp plans to handle bad weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The threat of bad weather at the Fair is as much a tradition as fun, farming, and food.

Mike Fowler, his dad Steve and wife Patricia, of Steve's Meat Shop MegaGrill, have seen a storm or two at the Mississippi Valley Fair.

But nothing compares to what they saw at this year's Lynn County Fair.

On June 28th, the Fowlers were at the Fairgrounds in Center City as a tornado roared by.

The twister was part of a system that hit Prairieburg a week before the 4th of July.

"We didn't have time to close the windows. It was quite... something I don't want to experience again," said Patricia Fowler.

Incidents like this are why Fair organizers have revamped their "Crisis Plan."

They want to make sure they have better coordinated security so that fair-goers are able to get to shelter in buildings like the new horse stables and animal barns.

"I'd rather that they go to our new buildings that can withstand 120-mile per hour winds, so those are the buildings we like to keep people," said Fair General Manager Shawn Loter.

The Fair and bad weather may go hand in hand, but organizers at the Mississippi Valley Fair are prepared to weather any storm that heads their way.