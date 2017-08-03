“I don’t trust him,” Albany mother worries how long daughter’s killer will stay behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, Illinois - A mother is relieved tonight after learning her daughter's killer will remain behind bars, but she's worried about how long he'll stay there.

It should be a happier day for Jessie McWilliams, but instead, it only brings more worries. Now, nearly 30 years after her daughter Karen Hill was murdered.

"I don`t trust him. I feel that he could tomorrow say hey I`ll do it now," said McWilliams.

McWilliams was supposed to be on a plane to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The man convicted of Karen's murder was up for parole, but last minute he withdrew his name from the hearing.

While McWilliams is happy he will be staying in prison she questions his motive, " I don`t understand why he would do that. Why would you ask to stay in prison?"

Karen was born and raised in Albany, Illinois. She then moved to Louisiana more than 20 years ago. In November 1988, she was kidnapped from the convenience store she was working at.

"He took my daughter took her out to a forest preserve right near Fort Polk, raped her, tied her to a tree and shot her in the head," said McWilliams.

After ten years of searching for Karen's Killer, Samuel Galbraith was convicted and sentenced to 71 years in prison.

"I had put him out of my mind you know," said McWilliams.

However, after serving 17 years in prison, WBRZ out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reported that a parole board unanimously voted earlier this year to release him.

But McWilliams wasn't notified about the hearing.

After that report came out, Louisiana's Governor blocked his release based on that Technicality.

"We`re leery. We`re afraid it will happen again," said McWilliams.

McWilliams is ready to fight the justice system again if she needs to. She wants Galbraith to stay behind bars where she says he belongs.

"We don`t want him back out there. If he`s back out what`s to keep him from doing it again," said McWilliams.

According to McWilliams, Louisiana law says Galbraith isn't allowed to request a parole hearing for two years.