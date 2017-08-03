× Boil order issued for all of Cordova

CORDOVA, Ill. — An equipment failure issue at Cordova’s water tower has resulted in a boil order for all 650 or so residents of the village.

Jared Barber, the village water operator, said the boil order is in effect until further notice and there is currently no timetable for the repair.

Barber said the boil order is precautionary and the biggest concern is water used for direct consumption. Village residents can continue to use water for washing and other non-consumption purposes.