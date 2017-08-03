BBB: Fake debt collectors will pretend to be attorneys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Better Business leaders say fake debt collectors are causing a huge problem for people throughout the United States.

The BBB's Sandra Bowden joined us Wednesday, August 2, on WQAD News 8's Scam Tracker segment. She says fake debt collectors will call you, claiming you owe them thousands of dollars, and they'll try to trick you by claiming they're from a company very similar to the name of a real business.

"Sometimes they pretend that they're attorneys, and they threaten to throw you in jail" Bowden said. "They threaten lawsuits. They are terrible scare tactics."

Bowden says if the debt collector threatens you with jail time, hang up. If you receive a debt collector call, ask for a validation notice showing you how much money you owe.

Encounter a scam? Report it via BBB's Scam Tracker.

Need to check a business' credibility? Check BBB's Business Directory.