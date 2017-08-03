Augie, Illini set to meet on hardwood

Augustana will hit the road in the Big 10 this season.  The Vikings will make the trip to Champaign on November 22nd for a battle with the Illini.  It's the 8th time under Grey Giovanine that Augustana will meet a Division 1 team.  Augie beat Bradley in November of 2014.