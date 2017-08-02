× Whirlpool seeking workers for at least 500 Iowa jobs

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (AP) — The Whirlpool plant at Amana Colonies in east-central Iowa intends to hire at least 500 workers over the next three weeks.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Whirlpool officials say the hiring will help it keep up with demand for its refrigerator products.

Some local residents fear the impact of 500 more workers coursing through the area. Whirlpool officials say they’re working with the state to solve any traffic issues and with its employees on being good neighbors.

Whirlpool wants the new employees hired by the end of August.