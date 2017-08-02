× Stormy skies possible Thursday

Another warm summer day it turned out to be as temperatures had no trouble reaching the 80s. We also felt a bit more of that humidity today, which was just enough to pop a few isolated showers in a couple of our counties.

Any left over showers will quickly end before sunset leading to another quiet night and lows dropping around the mid 60s.

Highs will reach around 80 again on Thursday as a strong cold front slides on through during the peak heating of the day that afternoon. Given the later day timing a few of these thunderstorms could produce some small hail, torrential rainfall, and high wind.

The passage of this front will leave behind some extremely refreshing air as we head into the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs are still on track to only climb in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Wish we could keep it perfectly dry this weekend but I still see a few showers possible on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

