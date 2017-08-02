Rock Island County sets up marriage license photo station

ROCK ISLAND — Engaged couples in Rock Island County now have a way to remember the day the became licensed to marry.

The Clerk’s Office set up a photo station for couples who have gotten their marriage license. The station dons flowers and wedding bells to enhance the photos.

“It’s a very important day,” said Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney. “They share pictures of their important days, they share pictures of their pets, they share pictures of their meals; it’s just the age they’re in and we’d like to be part of that.”

Albert Gardner and Kathleen Hunter were the first to use the station on Wednesday, August 2nd. They are getting married on September 2nd.

