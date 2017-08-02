× Poll: Is your foot the same length as your forearm?

By now you’ve probably seen the foot and forearm trend on your Facebook feed.

If you’re not sure what it is, it’s a rumor that was casing the internet saying your foot should be the same length as your forearm: from your wrist to your elbow.

According to a report by HowStuffWorks, the universal foot measurement dates back to Leonardo da Vinci, who wrote the “The whole length of the foot will lie between the elbow and the wrist.”

He also noted that the “smallest width of the hand is equal to the smallest width of the foot between its joint into the leg and the insertion of the toes.”

So basically, put your palm on your arch and it’s probably the same width.