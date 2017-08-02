Muscatine church starts to takes shape after tornado tore through roof in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE-- While the outside of Wesley United Methodist Church looks fully constructed on the outside, it is still a working progress on the inside.

"It has been a journey that is a good word for it. There has definitely been a morning period for a while... but since then our church and community around us have come together in support of everything," says Katie Roquet director of media ministries.

Back in March an EF-2 tornado tore off part of the roof of the church. Now that it has been replaced, crews inside are working to paint and restore the craftsmanship on the inside..

Since the tornado, the church has held mass across the street from their original sanctuary inside another building owned by the church.

They hope to reopen their doors sometime in September.

The newly renovated space will have an expanded chapel, a handicap accessible ramp, and brand new carpeting.

Insurance covers most of the repair costs, however the church is looking for community help to raise the difference.

"We are asking our congregation for help and the community to reach out in faith with us," says Riquet.

The church is hoping to raise $500, 000.