Mississippi Valley Fair hosts First Annual Corn Dog Eating Competition

DAVENPORT — It’s a common fact that when you think of the Fair, you think of the corn dog.

They go hand in hand.

So this year, the Mississippi Valley Fair hosted their first annual Corn Dog Eating Competition.

Enough corn dogs to feed someone for a week would be devoured in just minutes.

The competition featured a variety of competitors, ranging from nine-year-old Hayden Fuller to the man who dons clown makeup and calls himself Toto.

In the end, it was Erwin King who took home the victory…for now.

King and Toto will meet again in Sunday’s finals for a chance to eat 10 more corn dogs and take home $500 dollars.