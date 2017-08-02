× Happy OFFICIAL Independence Day!

You won’t see any fireworks or get the day off today, but on this date in 1776, members of the Continental Congress officially signed the Declaration of Independence, almost a full month after the initial vote in favor was successful on July 4.

Interestingly, two of the original “yes” votes from 12 of the 13 colonies that voted in favor ended up not signing it at all.

Here are some other Declaration of Independence facts you may not have known: