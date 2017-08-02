Crash blocks eastbound traffic on I-80 near Brady Street

DAVENPORT — One lane of traffic has reopened more than an hour after a crash on Interstate 80 blocked eastbound traffic.

The crash happened between Exit 292 and Exit 295A, which is between IA 130/ North West Boulevard and US 61/ Brady Street, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson from the Iowa State Patrol said that the crash happened when a semi hit an Iowa DOT truck that was painting. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 2nd.

There were no injuries reported.