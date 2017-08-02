× Bee flies into pickup, causes single-vehicle accident on Highway 78

HENRY COUNTY — At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single vehicle accident involving injuries in the 200 grid of Highway 78.

Jason Corson, of Winfield, was identified as the driver of the 2001 Ford Ranger.

Upon investigating the accident, it was determined that Corson lost control of his vehicle when a bee flew in the cab of his pickup and caused him to become distracted.