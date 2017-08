× Arrest made in May home invasion, beating of elderly man

JOY, Illinois — An arrest has been made in the brutal beating of 83-year-old Fred Rooth during a home invasion in May of this year.

Brian K. Tully, 55, of Burlington, has been charged with a home invasion, residential burglary, and aggravated battery.

Tully is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

Tully also faces charges in both Warren and Henderson Counties.

He will be formally araigned in Mercer County Circuit Court.