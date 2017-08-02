Approaching front will make for a thundery Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like Tuesday, we could have a few isolated showers around Wednesday afternoon. But an approaching cold front and increasing levels of humidity could fire up some strong storms Thursday.

Right now, timing will be the key. If the front sweeps through in the late-afternoon, the risk will be higher than a frontal passage in the morning or midday. Highs will reach into the 80s again on Thursday with enough cold air aloft for a few storms to produce some small hail, torrential rainfall, and high wind.

The front will sweep through quickly giving us a shot of air straight from northern Canada. Temps will tumble down into the middle 50s for Thursday and Friday nights with high temperatures only in the lower to middle 70s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A few showers are possible on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen