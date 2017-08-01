× Weekday’s warmest will lead to a late week cool-down

The brand new month began the way the old month ended with highs returning to the low to mid 80s. Did see a few stray showers in a couple of our counties this afternoon as well.

Just some scattered clouds this evening as we’ll lead to another nice night with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Expect another seasonal summer day come Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. Could see a spotty shower coverage later that day, otherwise the rest of us should remain dry.

The better coverage of showers and thunderstorms is still anticipated on Thursday as a disturbance moves in from the west. Once that moves on by its pretty dry until Sunday when the next wave of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms return.

During that period, daytime highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here