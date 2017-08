MOLINE — The Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in a series of mailboxes damaged overnight on Monday, July 31.

According to a Facebook Post from the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, there were several mailboxes damaged in the area of 35th Ave. and 32nd St. in Moline.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit a tip through their Facebook page.

All tips may remain anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.