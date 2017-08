Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- More than a thousand fair-goers got into the Mississippi Valley Fair for free on Tuesday for Special Needs Day.

About 140 of those fair-goers were brought by the Handicapped Development Center.

One man in particular, B.J. Fifer, couldn't wait to get back to see old friends.

Some just like to wander and take in the sites but some daredevils, like Fifer, like to ride all the rides.

The Fair has been hosting Special Needs Day for more than three decades.