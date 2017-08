Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVNEPORT-- Before the Quad City Time's Bix 7 race, junior Bix racers took to their own course. Ages of participants range from toddlers to 12-year-olds.

Meet Margo, one of the youngest Bix racers in town.

Her mode of transportation is crawling.

Margo turned one on the day of the race, and she's from Muscatine, Iowa.