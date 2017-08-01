Lynyrd Skynyrd forced to cancel MVF performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Lynyrd Skynyrd was forced to cancel their performance at the Mississippi Valley Fair while founding member Gary Rossington is recovering from heart surgery.

The last minute cancellation left fair organizers scrambling to fill Thursday's Grandstand line-up but Vince Neil from Motley Crue stepped in to save the day.

Tickets purchased for Lynyrd Skynyrd are non-refundable.

"I feel bad because a lot of them did buy them for that but like on our cards says they're subject to change which I mean, you never know, like this deal it's a last minute decision so I felt bad for them who just wanted to come see Lynyrd Skynyrd." said Fair General Manager Shawn Loter.

Neil will hit the stage Thursday night for what organizers say will be a great show.