Local acts keep the party alive even after the Fair’s biggest concerts are over

DAVENPORT -- It's a family affair at the Mississippi Valley Fair on Tuesday night.

The band Hap Hazard isn't performing at the Grandstand but at the Farmer's Tent 250 yards away.

And it's still a big deal.

Hap Hazard represents what the Fair wants to see in years to come: attractions that keep fair-goers entertained and at the grounds even after the Grandstand act is over.

Band member Mark Brenny says they're the band that stops people from going to their cars; the party band after the real concert.

"We're the party ship," said Brenny.

For Susan Cross and Mina Jaeger, lead singers of Hap Hazard, it's their first time performing at the Fair and a dream come true.

"This is my lifelong dream," said Jaeger, "I've been saying since I was six years old that I wanted to play the Fair."

But while Hap Hazard plays the Farmer's Tent, Brenny's son's band Corporate Rock is at the Pavilion stage.

"In my family, we all dig the same things: bands, motorcycles, hunting and fishing, and girls...

Not in that order," said Brenny.