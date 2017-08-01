× Illinois city cracks the top ten in list of 100 Safest Cities in America

WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton, Illinois has been named one of the cities that tops a list of the 100 Safest Cities in America.

The list, which was released on Tuesday, July 25, was developed by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The average violent crime rate from the selected cities came out to 108 per 100,000 people, while the average property crime rate was much higher at 1,153 per 100,000 people.

The council used data from the most recent FBI crime reports and local crime reports to compile the list.

The top ten cities are:

1. Thornton, Colorado

2. Greenwich, Connecticut

3. Weston, Florida

4. Johns Creek, Georgia

5. Sammamish, Washington

6. Wheaton, Illinois

7. Flower Mound, Texas

8. Middletown Township, New Jersey

9. West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

10. Aliso Viejo, California

You can see the full list of 100 cities here.