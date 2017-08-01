There are seven Freshman on the Illinois Foobtall team that will try to help the defense get better. Last season Illinois ranked 12th out of 14 Big Ten Teams in defensive scoring, allowing 33 point per game.
Illinois Football has several freshman ready to make an impact
