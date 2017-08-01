How to make: Grilled Watermelon, Feta, and Basil Salad

Why celebrate watermelon? Watermelon is 99% water which is great for staying hydrated. Watermelon contains Vitamins A and C as well as lycopene which is great at protecting your skim from the summer sun. And…. It’s delicious!
Grilled Watermelon, Feta, and Basil Salad
- 1 watermelon
- 4 ounces feta cheese
- Juice from ½ of a lime
- 2 tablespoons basil
- Balsamic reduction
Cut watermelon into slices. Grill watermelon slices for 1-2 minutes and let cool. Once cool, chop into bite-size pieces. Combine watermelon with feta, lime juice and basil. Drizzle with balsamic to taste.