How to make: Grilled Watermelon, Feta, and Basil Salad

Posted 7:24 am, August 1, 2017

Why celebrate watermelon?  Watermelon is 99% water which is great for staying hydrated.  Watermelon contains Vitamins A and C as well as lycopene which is great at protecting your skim from the summer sun. And…. It’s delicious!

  • 1 watermelon
  • 4 ounces feta cheese
  • Juice from ½ of a lime
  • 2 tablespoons basil
  • Balsamic reduction

Cut watermelon into slices. Grill watermelon slices for 1-2 minutes and let cool. Once cool, chop into bite-size pieces. Combine watermelon with feta, lime juice and basil. Drizzle with balsamic to taste.

