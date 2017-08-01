× Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on dog dumper

DAVENPORT — Police still haven’t found the person or persons who left a partially burned, dead dog near the intersection of Miller Avenue and S. Concord Street on July 19 and authorities are now turning to the public for more help.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the crime.

The dog – which posts on social media indicated was a rottweiler – was discovered by Public Works employees.

Police and Animal Control officers determined that the dog, who had been partially burned and dumped had no identifying factors, such as licensing tags, animal ID chip, etc., so the potential owner could not be located.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.