× Bix Jazz Fest Returns to Davenport

DAVENPORT- Organizers are putting the finishing touches on 46th annual Bix Jazz Fest, happening Thursday, August 3 through Saturday, August 5 at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center.

The President of the Bix Jazz Society, Steve Trainor, joined us Tuesday, August 1 on Good Morning Quad Cities. He talked about the challenges non-profits face at this time, and that’s why leaders are looking for support Thursday.

Tickets cost $25 Thursday. Single session tickets for Friday and Saturday cost $30 each. For all the information on the upcoming event, click here.