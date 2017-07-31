× Work-release inmate placed on escape status

DES MOINES — An inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to report back to his work-release facility.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said 23-year-old Kevin Williams Scott Jr. was admitted to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility on June 13, 2017, after being convicted of first degree robbery in Polk County. On Saturday, July 29, law enforcement said they were looking for him.

The inmate is described as black, standing 5-feet, 9-inches, and weighing 189 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you should contact law enforcement.