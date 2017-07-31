× ‘Several gunshots’ reported over the weekend leads to arrest in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Gunshots were reported in a neighborhood located in the central part of town.

Police said “several gunshots” were reported in the 400 block of West 3rd Street around 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 28th. An officer did find several shell casings in the area, but there were no injuries or damage reports.

The next day, just before 11 p.m., a 20-year-old was arrested for going armed with intent, according to a statement from the Muscatine Police Department.

Police said they are asking for additional information about the incident. Call 563-263-9922 ext. 608 to reach Lt. Anthony Kies.

Over the course of four days, multiple shootings have been reported in Muscatine.

