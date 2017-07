× Salem man arrested for inappropriate contact with children

SALEM, Iowa — A Salem man is in custody after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report, on July 11, of an incident involving inappropriate contact with children.

An investigation into the report led to the arrest of Roswell William Wixom, 83.

Wixom has been charged with Lascivious Acts with a Child and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.