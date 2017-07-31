× Rock River in Whiteside County closed until further notice

MORRISON, Illinois — The Rock River in Whiteside County will be closed until the Illinois Department of Conservation officially reopens it without any restrictions.

Boaters were previously allowed to re-enter the river as long as they obeyed the “No Wake” rule, but according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, not all boaters were abiding by the rule, leading to the order to be rescinded.

The river will reopen once the river levels have dropped and stabilized to a level that allows for safe boating.