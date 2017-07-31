× Residents escape burning Moline home

MOLINE — Residents were able to escape their home when a fire broke out downstairs.

Neighbors reported the fire in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Moline Fire Department. Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of the home, but firefighters were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters said the home was under construction, and because of this the fire continued to burn inside the walls and roof area. Crews spent five hours on scene just making sure all the hot spots were out.

The fire started in the back of the first floor, which allowed the residents to get out through the front door, the fire department’s statement said. Three of the four residents were taken to the ER for evaluation.

Along with the Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and the Moline Second Alarmers came to help.

It’s estimated that the fire caused about $80,000 in damage to property and contents. No word yet on what the cause was.