North Liberty police ask public to join video camera list

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa police department is inviting residents who own surveillance cameras to sign up on a list so investigators know where to look if a crime happens in their area.

KWWL-TV reports the North Liberty Police Department is asking residents and business owners who want to join the effort to fill out a form. With that information in hand, Lt. Tyson Landsgard says police can ask to see video if a crime occurs near the home or business.

Having a list should help police find surveillance video more quickly.

Police say the effort was prompted by a resident who had a package stolen.