Moline police searching for missing man

MOLINE — Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a missing Moline man.

Isaac N. Nukapigak, 27, was last seen in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue in Moline on Sunday, July 30. He was reported missing by his family at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

According to police, both they, his family and friends are actively searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to call (309) 797-0401.