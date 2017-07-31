Midweek bump in humidity could bring back storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday and Tuesday will be equally delightful with highs in the lower to middle 80s. An isolated storm is possible with an increase in heat and humidity on Wednesday but there's a better chance on Thursday. Some severe weather may be possible on Thursday, but we have plenty of time to iron out all of the details. A lot has to do with the amount of humidity and instability aloft. There will really be just one chance as a cold front sweeps through.

That cold front will allow us to turn much cooler for Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. The weekend will be very nice, but there could be a few instability showers for the afternoons. They won't amount to much. If you've got plans to be outside: by all means, keep them going!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen