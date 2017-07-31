Iowa man arrested in Florida on stalking charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Florida -- Florida Police have arrested an Iowa man for stalking Actress Kate Beckinsale at a Comic Con event.

Terry Lee Repp, of Moravia, was arrested after police say he acted on an irrational obsession with Beckinsale and traveled across the U.S. in an effort to harass her.

Fearing for her safety, Beckinsale postponed her panel appearance for several hours in order to file the police report.

Repp has been charged with Stalking and is being held at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on $500 cash-only bail.